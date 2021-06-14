CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Stock Position Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 91,969 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CDK Global were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in CDK Global by 530.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 37,163 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CDK Global by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CDK. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $53.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.39. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

