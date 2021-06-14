CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 815,900 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the May 13th total of 484,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
CDHSF opened at $0.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $0.87.
About CDL Hospitality Trusts
