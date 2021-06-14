Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 15,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 48,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 2.16.

Ceapro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRPOF)

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

