Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUF) Shares Up 0.8%

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUF)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98.

Cebu Air Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CEBUF)

Cebu Air, Inc provides air transportation services. It offers scheduled air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes. The company also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cebu Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cebu Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.