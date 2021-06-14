Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

MTTRY stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.