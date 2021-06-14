Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $4.68 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,346.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,503.35 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,293.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Truist lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

