Celer Network (CELR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $214.81 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $214.81 million and approximately $33.47 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00062932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00022404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.69 or 0.00789506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00084452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.38 or 0.07965558 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,601,205,665 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

