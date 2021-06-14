Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Celsius worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 42,646 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 14.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth $396,000. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CELH stock opened at $63.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 580.14 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.34. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CELH. B. Riley boosted their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

