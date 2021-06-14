CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Stake Lowered by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,191,790 shares during the period. CEMEX accounts for 1.6% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of CEMEX worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 57.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 86.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX in the first quarter worth $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in CEMEX in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX in the first quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.22. 23,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,041,724. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.94.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

