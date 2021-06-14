Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.19

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 86212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.23.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0144 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,112,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 28,008 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 484,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.