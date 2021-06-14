Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.39

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.39 and last traded at C$12.25, with a volume of 2447055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.15.

CVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.38.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.59 billion and a PE ratio of -44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently -6.46%.

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at C$3,459,046.66. Also, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,142.

About Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.