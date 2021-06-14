CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of CNP opened at $26.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 15,608 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,806 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 402,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

