Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Down to $8.33

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $8.15. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 6,788 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on CGAU shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 32.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

About Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

