Centersquare Investment Management LLC Buys 928,960 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 928,960 shares during the period. Life Storage comprises about 2.7% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 3.57% of Life Storage worth $236,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 54.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Life Storage by 48.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Life Storage by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.42.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.41. 4,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.56%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

