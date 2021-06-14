Centersquare Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,016,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190,429 shares during the quarter. Kilroy Realty accounts for approximately 1.5% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Kilroy Realty worth $132,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

KRC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,010. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $73.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.71.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 53.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.90.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.