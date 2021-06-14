Centersquare Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 704,907 shares during the period. Agree Realty comprises 1.8% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.52% of Agree Realty worth $151,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,077. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $73.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADC. Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.71.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.