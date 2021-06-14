Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $120.70 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,671,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 914,018 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust accounts for about 1.4% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Medical Properties Trust worth $120,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,355,000 after buying an additional 12,565,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,533,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,385,000 after buying an additional 892,148 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,002,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,293,000 after buying an additional 882,360 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,693,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,635,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,473,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,275,000 after purchasing an additional 461,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 78,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.