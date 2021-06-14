Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $146.23 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,228,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,183,967 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group comprises 1.7% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.43% of Brixmor Property Group worth $146,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 202,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,483 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 743,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 28,314 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 191,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 212,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 81,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Truist upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 32,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,588. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $996,800. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

