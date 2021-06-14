Centersquare Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 248,969 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust accounts for approximately 2.7% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Essex Property Trust worth $232,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESS traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $314.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,144. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $316.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.10.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.21%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.27.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

