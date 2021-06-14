Centersquare Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,840 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for approximately 1.4% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Public Storage worth $117,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 301.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 24,085 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Public Storage by 483.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 48,654 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Public Storage by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 277,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,196,000 after purchasing an additional 44,015 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Public Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 65,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Public Storage by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSA traded down $2.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $293.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,497. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $296.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.98.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.14.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

