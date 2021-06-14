Centersquare Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 133.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 567,201 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 1.80% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $76,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,092. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.16. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RHP. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.