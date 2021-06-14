Centersquare Investment Management LLC Purchases 91,654 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,156,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,654 shares during the quarter. VEREIT comprises about 2.3% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.25% of VEREIT worth $199,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $89,303,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in VEREIT in the 1st quarter valued at $59,518,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VEREIT by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,473,000 after acquiring an additional 780,978 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VEREIT by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,169,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,404,000 after acquiring an additional 754,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in VEREIT by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,187,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,864,000 after acquiring an additional 733,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Shares of VEREIT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.76. The company had a trading volume of 46,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,466. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $49.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. VEREIT’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.