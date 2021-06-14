Centersquare Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,048,665 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Realty Income worth $65,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.30. The company had a trading volume of 71,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.19%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.