Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 368,566 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 368,566 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for 1.5% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Simon Property Group worth $127,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5,962.2% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 220,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,070,000 after buying an additional 216,726 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 377,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,897,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 312,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,581,000 after buying an additional 43,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.06.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.27. 40,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $136.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.95. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.08%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

