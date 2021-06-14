Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 506,410 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 506,410 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 1.6% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of American Tower worth $134,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,261,099,000 after acquiring an additional 208,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,477,000 after buying an additional 147,445 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,525,000 after buying an additional 97,189 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,757,000 after buying an additional 54,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,618,000 after buying an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

AMT traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $269.64. The stock had a trading volume of 16,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,155. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.68. The company has a market capitalization of $122.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is 58.77%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

