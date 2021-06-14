Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 85,767 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,454,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,767 shares during the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties comprises 1.6% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.39% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $141,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBGS. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,261.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.84. 3,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,485. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.63%.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

