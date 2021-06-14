Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $922.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will report $922.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $850.31 million and the highest is $988.60 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $833.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $52.00 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,670,000 after purchasing an additional 680,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at $21,489,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at $23,614,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 420.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 285,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at $8,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

