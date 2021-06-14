Centrality Price Tops $0.0783 on Exchanges (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Centrality has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for $0.0783 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrality has a market capitalization of $94.01 million and $748,672.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centrality alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00059292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00022767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.65 or 0.00808915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.43 or 0.07954312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00083408 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.