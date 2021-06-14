Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will announce $86.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.30 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $36.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $371.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.10 million to $375.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $441.45 million, with estimates ranging from $440.10 million to $442.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Century Casinos.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $72.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of CNTY opened at $15.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $445.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.77 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Century Casinos by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 49.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.