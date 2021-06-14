Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.38). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cerevel Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $13.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $846,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $22,242,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $829,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

