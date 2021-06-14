CF Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 21st

CF Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 21st. CF Acquisition Corp. IV had issued 45,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 23rd. The total size of the offering was $450,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of CF Acquisition Corp. IV’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS:CFIVU opened at $10.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $84,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth $113,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

