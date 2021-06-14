CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Update

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 457.5% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 294,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 241,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 63.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in CF Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CF Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFBK stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 2.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

