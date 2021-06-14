CHADS VC (CHADS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.39 Million

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. During the last week, CHADS VC has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. CHADS VC has a market cap of $2.39 million and $1,814.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHADS VC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00064226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00022817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.83 or 0.00800140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00084764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.85 or 0.08032435 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,497,787 coins and its circulating supply is 48,363,217 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

