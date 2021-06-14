Chain Guardians (CGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.93 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded 42.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and $469,334.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain Guardians coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000809 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00062689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00022273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.43 or 0.00793577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.76 or 0.08048401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00084493 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

CGG is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,094,562 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.