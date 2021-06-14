Chainlink (LINK) Trading 9.8% Lower This Week

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 14th. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $10.82 billion and approximately $1.59 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for about $25.02 or 0.00061698 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.10 or 0.00804245 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00043236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.79 or 0.08012383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00084016 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,509,554 coins. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

