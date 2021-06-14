ChainX (PCX) Hits Market Cap of $69.47 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.58 or 0.00016564 BTC on exchanges. ChainX has a market capitalization of $69.47 million and approximately $782,351.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00062122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00171595 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.74 or 0.00185762 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $421.01 or 0.01060612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,581.27 or 0.99714178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002687 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

