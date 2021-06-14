Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Trading Down 1.8%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF)’s stock price dropped 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 32,098 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 31,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13.

Champion Iron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHPRF)

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on March 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

