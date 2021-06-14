Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 3,673.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,975,953 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.34% of Change Healthcare worth $226,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 16.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,043,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CHNG opened at $23.39 on Monday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.98. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.