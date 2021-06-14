Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Down 44.7% in May

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the May 13th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $177,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 506,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,616.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 11,816.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

CTHR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,432. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $82.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.17. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 10.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

