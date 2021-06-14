Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Holdings Increased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Chart Industries makes up approximately 1.9% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.29% of Chart Industries worth $15,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 37,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded down $2.37 on Monday, reaching $145.46. 8,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $167.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

