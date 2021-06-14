ChartEx (CHART) Achieves Market Cap of $223,635.61

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. ChartEx has a market cap of $223,635.61 and approximately $20,900.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChartEx has traded down 35.1% against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00054745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00160005 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.23 or 0.00184725 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.36 or 0.01036729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,082.77 or 0.99955155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

