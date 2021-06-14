ChartEx Market Cap Hits $209,762.07 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChartEx has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $209,762.07 and approximately $12,004.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00062470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.00166406 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00185130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.67 or 0.01029747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,481.65 or 1.00286479 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

