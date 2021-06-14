ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Tops $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $548,860.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,167.13 or 1.00047417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00032938 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00062615 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000934 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002551 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

