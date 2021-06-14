ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Gap Up to $12.18

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.18, but opened at $12.59. ChemoCentryx shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 13,885 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $880.25 million, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

