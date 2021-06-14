Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHE.UN. Scotiabank upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of CHE.UN opened at C$7.49 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$4.07 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87. The firm has a market cap of C$782.88 million and a PE ratio of -7.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.24%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

