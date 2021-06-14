Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will post $3.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.19 million to $3.73 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported sales of $6.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year sales of $17.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 million to $17.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.67 million, with estimates ranging from $18.47 million to $18.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 55.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 34,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHMI opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $178.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $10.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

