Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.71

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.71 and last traded at $55.83, with a volume of 1610053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.16. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 109.73%. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $44,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $221,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

