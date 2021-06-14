Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Shares Gap Down to $120.55

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $120.55, but opened at $117.55. Chesapeake Utilities shares last traded at $117.55, with a volume of 3 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPK shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,331,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 19.2% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 41,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,397,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 62,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile (NYSE:CPK)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

