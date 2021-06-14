Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chewy in a report released on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

CHWY has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $74.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.81. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,737.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 3,703.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 261,320 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

