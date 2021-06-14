Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chewy in a report released on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHWY. Cfra began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

NYSE CHWY opened at $74.74 on Monday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3,737.00, a P/E/G ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,318,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chewy by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Chewy by 758.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 102,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 502.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 71,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.